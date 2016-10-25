Oct 25 PI Industries Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees

* Sept quarter net sales 5.65 billion rupees

* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 569.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.75 billion rupees

* Declared interim dividend of 1.50 rupees per share