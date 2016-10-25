BRIEF-India's Bharat Bijlee March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 102.7 million rupees versus 24.6 million rupees year ago
Oct 25 PI Industries Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 5.65 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 569.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.75 billion rupees
* Declared interim dividend of 1.50 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2eNTB8e Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 20 million rupees versus 28.6 million rupees year ago