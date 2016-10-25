AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Fuelcell Energy Inc
* Fuelcell energy inc - notified by ct energy & technology llc that beacon falls energy project was not selected for contract negotiations under rfp
* Fuelcell energy inc - not received any notification regarding status of any of previously disclosed four bids submitted to state of connecticut
* Fuelcell energy- according to deep disclosures related to that rfp, decisions from state of connecticut are expected by end of jan 2017- sec filing Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.