Oct 25 Procter & Gamble Co

* CFO on conf call- wage inflation an increasing challenge in many developing markets

* CFO on conf call- will not compete in the lowest price tiers

* CFO on conf call- will make about $22 billion in dividend payments, share exchanges and share repurchases in FY2017

* CFO - in China, need to make much more progress in babycare, have some challenges in wholesale market and specialty channels