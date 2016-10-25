AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Fair Isaac Corp
* Launching a global effort to provide credit score for consumers and businesses with limited or no credit history
* Will target Turkey, Russia Mexico, India, China and the Philippines for initial launch
* Will develop credit scores for the new markets through a combination of business partnerships, mobile platforms, and cloud-based services
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.