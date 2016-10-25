Oct 25 Bharti Airtel:

* Sept-quarter mobile services India revenue 147.35 billion rupees

* Sept quarter Africa growth of 4.7% Y-O-Y on underlying basis.

* Sept-quarter consol EBITDA margin at 38.4 percent, up 3.7 percent Y-O-Y

* Sept-qtr consolidated mobile data revenues at 45.36 bln rupees

* To evaluate options for monetization of significant stake in Infratel