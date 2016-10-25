BRIEF-India's Bharat Bijlee March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 102.7 million rupees versus 24.6 million rupees year ago
Oct 25 Bharti Airtel:
* Sept-quarter mobile services India revenue 147.35 billion rupees
* Sept quarter Africa growth of 4.7% Y-O-Y on underlying basis.
* Sept-quarter consol EBITDA margin at 38.4 percent, up 3.7 percent Y-O-Y
* Sept-qtr consolidated mobile data revenues at 45.36 bln rupees
* To evaluate options for monetization of significant stake in Infratel Source text: bit.ly/2eCuvZu Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 102.7 million rupees versus 24.6 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 20 million rupees versus 28.6 million rupees year ago