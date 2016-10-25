AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 U.S. Food and Drug Administration:
* Heartware Inc recalling the HVAD pumps due to a design problem with the driveline connector
* contamination of Heartware's driveline may result in fluid or other material entering pump, causing electrical issues or pump stops Source text - bit.ly/2eAYe7T
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.