AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc :
* Net1 finalizes financing for Blue Label Telecoms strategic investment
* Has procured bank funding to complete strategic investment of an approximate 15 pct equity stake in Blue Label Telecoms Limited
* Expects Blue Label transaction to close after Blue Label shareholder approval is obtained at a meeting scheduled for Nov. 16 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.