Oct 25 UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):

* Launched an investigation into suspected breaches of competition law in the pharmaceutical sector

* Investigation relates to suspected unfair pricing by way of charging excessive prices in the supply of certain pharmaceutical products

* Has not reached a view as to whether there is sufficient evidence of an infringement of competition law