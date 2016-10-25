Oct 25 Culture Landmark Investment Ltd
* offeror entered into spa I with vendor I
* offeror has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares I
* Offeror entered into spa II with vendor II
* deal consideration for spa I of hk$106.1 million
* share offer price of hk$0.33 for each share under share
offer
* Spa ii for a total consideration of hk$29 million
* application has been made to stock exchange for resumption
of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On oct. 26
* vendor I is Cheng and vendor II is Idea Elite Investments
Limited
* offeror is Grand Nice International Limited
