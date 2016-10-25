Oct 25 Havas Sa
* "group revenue for first nine months of 2016 is in line
with our targets, up 4.7% on an unadjusted basis and 2.7% on an
organic basis
* In 3(rd) quarter, group performed strongly in europe in
all its major markets, including united kingdom where,
macro-economic climate notwithstanding, we achieved organic
growth of 8.6%
* Consolidated group revenue for first nine months of year
was eur 1,624 million, compared to eur 1,550 million for
equivalent period in 2015, an increase of 4.7%
* Group organic growth (excluding variations in exchange
rates and scope of consolidation) was +2.7% for first nine
months and +2.0% in q3
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1
4949 5452)