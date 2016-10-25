Oct 25 Groupe Flo SA :

* 9M EBITDA loss 5.1 million euros ($5.55 million) versus profit of 4.1 million euros year ago

* 9M net loss group share 12.4 million euros versus loss of 14.9 million euros year ago

* 9M revenue 196.9 million euros versus 217.0 million euros year ago

* The attacks in Nice July 14, 2016 and the extension of the state of emergency emphasize the uncertainties in tourist numbers and consumer attitudes

* The change in this context will have a decisive impact on Groupe Flo performance in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)