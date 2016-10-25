U.S. to give contract for student loan servicing to one company
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.
Oct 25 First Nbc Bank Holding Co
* First Nbc Bank issues statement, says disagrees with assertions
* First NBC Bank Holding Co - first nbc remains profitable and generated $26.7 million in net income through first six months of 2016
* First NBC Bank Holding Co - engaged Sandler O'Neill & partners, l.p. And piper jaffray & co. And is exploring all strategic options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's Supreme Court released explosive plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer, along with former presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, of receiving millions in bribes.