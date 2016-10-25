Oct 26 Stockland Corporation Ltd

* "Remain on track to achieve more than 6,000 residential settlements for full year"

* Total sales for quarter increased by 2.4 per cent, with comparable specialty sales up 1.1 per cent on corresponding quarter

* "Expect retail sales growth to continue at moderate levels"

* "Remain confident of achieving 3 - 4 per cent comparable retail ffo growth in FY17, in line with our guidance"

* "On track to achieve target growth in FFO per security of 5.0 - 7.0 per cent across entire group, with a profit skew to 2h17"