BRIEF-VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis Q1 net result turns to profit of 133,000 euros
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 26 Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd
* For h12017 pre-tax profit excluding impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, is expected to be approximately $15m
* "Trends affecting company's sales in domestic markets in 2h fy16 have continued into new financial year"
* Unit volumes in australia for 1h fy17 are down by approximately 30% compared to pcp
* Expects 2h fy17 to show significant improvement in co's net profit before tax excluding currency impacts
* "Anticipated synergy benefits arising from strategic relationship with novomatic ag are expected to be realised in 2hfy17" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
