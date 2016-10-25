Oct 26 Wesfarmers Ltd :
* Headline food and liquor sales for q1 were $7.9 billion,
up 2.9 per cent
* coles' headline food and liquor sales increased by 2.9 per
cent for quarter
cent for quarter
* Total sales for target for quarter were $643 million, a
decrease of 17.1 per cent
* bunnings australia and new zealand achieved total sales
growth of 7.4 per cent during quarter
* Kmart recorded quarterly strong sales growth of 11.2 per
cent
* Q1 total coles sales $9.40 billion versus $9.43 billion
