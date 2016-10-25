BRIEF-Cbs Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
* Samsung Pay will add three new countries to roadmap including Malaysia, Russia and Thailand Source: (bit.ly/2dGW2Y0) Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f