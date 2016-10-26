BRIEF-VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis Q1 net result turns to profit of 133,000 euros
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 26 SM Investments Corp
* Clarifies on the news article entitled "SM nears buy-in in dorm builder" posted in philstar.com on October 26, 2016
* Confirm that SM Group is currently working on securing approvals from relevant government agencies for the investment proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* In April, California AG, certain California DA offices made initial settlement demand related to Feb. 2015 letter on California environmental laws