BRIEF-Cbs Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 26 Serko Ltd
* Ebitda loss for h1 fy17 has reduced to approximately $1.8m
* Expects to achieve break-even early in 2018 financial year (fy18)
* Expects to achieve break-even early in 2018 financial year (fy18)
* Expects to record serko's first full-year profit in fy18
* Revenue growth was adversely impacted by stronger nzd/aud exchange rates in h1 fy17
* Serko does not anticipate any requirement for additional capital
* Hy net loss before tax for period has reduced to approximately $2.0m
* Total income from all sources including grants will be approximately $7.6m for h1 fy17
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f