Oct 26 Serko Ltd

* Ebitda loss for h1 fy17 has reduced to approximately $1.8m

* Expects to achieve break-even early in 2018 financial year (fy18)

* Expects to achieve break-even early in 2018 financial year (fy18)

* Expects to record serko's first full-year profit in fy18

* Revenue growth was adversely impacted by stronger nzd/aud exchange rates in h1 fy17

* Serko does not anticipate any requirement for additional capital

* Hy net loss before tax for period has reduced to approximately $2.0m

* Total income from all sources including grants will be approximately $7.6m for h1 fy17

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: