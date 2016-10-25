Oct 26 Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd :

* Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited - acquisition of PIR and $94 milion entitlement offer

* Co to acquire Hawaiian Taco Bell and Pizza Hut franchisee, Pacific Island Restaurants, Inc for US$105 million

* Deal to be funded in part through a NZ$94 million underwritten entitlement offer

* Entered into agreements to purchase 100% of shares in Pacific Island Restaurants Inc

* No shares offered under offer will be entitled to receive FY17 interim dividend

* Completion of acquisition is expected by late December

* Acquisition and associated transaction costs are expected to be funded through new NZ dollar equity and US dollar debt

* Shares offered under offer will be issued at a price of $4.70 per new share

* Acquisition of PIR would be about 6% accretive to earnings (excluding non-trading items )per share, to Sept 2016 results