Oct 25 Danaher Corp
* Danaher Corp says on Oct. 24 entered into a new $3.0
billion 364-day revolving credit facility with Morgan Stanley
Senior Funding, Inc
* Danaher Corp - intends to use credit facility for
liquidity support for Danaher's expanded U.S. and Euro
Commercial Paper Programs - SEC filing
* Danaher - intends to use proceeds from issuance of
short-term commercial paper notes to fund portion of purchase
price for pending deal of Cepheid
* Danaher corp says credit facility expires on october 23,
2017
