Oct 26 Arowana International Ltd

* Unit achieved contractual close to finance and manage build of NC-47, a 47.6mw (megawatt) dc utility-scale solar photovoltaic project

* Upon successful achievement of cod and repayment of construction finance, awn expects to receive positive return on investment

* Vivopower executed agreements for new energy solar fund to acquire majority stake in project for investment of US$47.3 million