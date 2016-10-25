Oct 26 Great Eastern Holdings Ltd :

* Q3 gross premiums s$2.34 billion versus s$2.53 billion

* Q3 net profit s$195 million versus s$68.4 million

* Great eastern holdings -" group's performance may be affected by volatility in global financial markets due to usa and europe monetary policy"

* No interim dividend has been declared in q3 of 2016