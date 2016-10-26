BRIEF-VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis Q1 net result turns to profit of 133,000 euros
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 26 Vitaco Holdings Ltd :
* Vitaco shareholders to vote on proposal by entities associated with Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holdings Co., Ltd and Primavera Capital Fund II L.P.
* Federal court of Australia made orders directing Vitaco to convene meetings of shareholders to consider and vote on scheme of arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* In April, California AG, certain California DA offices made initial settlement demand related to Feb. 2015 letter on California environmental laws