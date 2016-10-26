Oct 26 Dottikon Es Holding AG :
* In the first business half year 2016/17 net sales of 67.6
million Swiss francs ($67.97 million), representing a 56 percent
net sales growth compared to the previous year
* Expects to report a substantial profit hike compared to a
rather weak previous-year period (previous year: net income of
1.0 million Swiss francs) in its half-year report 2016/17
* For FY anticipates a further increase in net sales and net
income compared to the previous year
Source text - bit.ly/2eK5Inc
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9946 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)