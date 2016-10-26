Oct 26 Ipsen SA :
* Reports 12.2% sales growth for the third qtr Of 2016 and raises full year guidance
* Q3 consolidated group sales grew 12.2 pct to 390.6 million euros ($425.2 million)
* Fully committed to launch of Cabometyx in first European countries in coming weeks
* 2016 objectives revised
* Raises its guidance for specialty care sales to greater or equal to 15 pct growth
* Revises its guidance for primary care sales to a range of -3 to -5 pct
* Guidance for core operating margin is raised to around 22 pct
($1 = 0.9186 euros)
