Oct 26 Novozymes :

* Outlook for full-year organic sales growth is adjusted to around 2 percent, from previously 2-4 percent

* Adjustment reflects sales performance in first nine months, and continued challenges in Household Care, Food & Beverages and agricultural markets

* Outlook for FY sales growth in DKK is reduced to 0-1 percent, from previously 1-3 percent

* Q3 sales DKK 3.39 billion ($496.53 million) (Reuters poll DKK 3.61 billion)

* Q3 EBIT DKK 973 million (Reuters poll DKK 1.03 billion)