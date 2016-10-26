Oct 26 Mail.ru Group Ltd :

* Says in Q3 2016, the company achieved revenue growth of 5.0 percent year-on-year to 9.127 billion roubles ($146.74 million), excluding Pixonic, the acquisition of which was completed in early October;

* Including Pixonic, Q3 aggregate segment revenue grew 9.4 percent y-o-y to 9.620 billion roubles;

* Net cash position as of Sept. 30, 2016 was 9.550 billion roubles;

* Says "We retain our FY2016 like-for-like revenue guidance";

* Says Boris Dobrodeev takes the position of CEO (Russia). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.1983 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)