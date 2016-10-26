Oct 26 Lloyds Banking Group Plc
* lloyds banking group plc to continue to expect to generate
around 160 basis points of cet1 capital in 2016 pre dividend
percent
* Loans and advances to customers were 1 percent lower at
£452 billion (31 december 2015: £455 billion
* Loans and advances to customers £452bn
* Operating costs were £5,959 million in period, 2 per cent
lower than in first nine months of 2015
* Outlook for uk economy remains uncertain
* Group's liquidity position remains strong and liquidity
coverage ratio was in excess of 100 per cent at 30 september
2016.
