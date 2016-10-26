Oct 26 Navneet Education Ltd

* Navneet Education Ltd says Navneet acquires Britannica's India curriculum division

* Navneet Education Ltd says deal for 850 million rupees to 900 million rupees in cash

* Navneet education ltd - current Britannica business unit to become independent company within co

* Navneet education ltd - current Britannica business unit to become independent company within co

* Navneet education ltd - current Britannica business unit will realize syngergies with co's larger Indian group