BRIEF-VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis Q1 net result turns to profit of 133,000 euros
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 26 Gusbourne Plc :
* Charlie Holland has joined board as chief winemaker and chief executive officer
* Jon Pollard joins board as chief vineyard manager and chief operating officer
* Mike Paul has joined board as deputy chairman
* Says appointments of three new board directors are effective immediately
* In April, California AG, certain California DA offices made initial settlement demand related to Feb. 2015 letter on California environmental laws