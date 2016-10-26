Oct 26 Suzlon Energy Ltd :

* Says Suzlon and Ostro Energy join hands for 50 MW solar project in Telangana

* Says Ostro will buy 49 percent stake in Prathamesh for 490 million rupees in cash

* Project expected to be commissioned in financial year 2017 and will be funded 75 percent by debt

* Says as second part of deal, Ostro has option to buy balance 51 percent stake in Prathamesh from co, 1 year after COD

* Says offtaker of project will be Telangana Southern Power Distribution Co

* Says offtaker of project will be Telangana Southern Power Distribution Co

* Says co to be responsible for project commissioning