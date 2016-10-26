Oct 26 Suzlon Energy Ltd :
* Says Suzlon and Ostro Energy join hands for 50 MW solar
project in Telangana
* Says Ostro will buy 49 percent stake in Prathamesh for 490
million rupees in cash
* Project expected to be commissioned in financial year 2017
and will be funded 75 percent by debt
* Says as second part of deal, Ostro has option to buy
balance 51 percent stake in Prathamesh from co, 1 year after COD
* Says offtaker of project will be Telangana Southern Power
Distribution Co
* Says co to be responsible for project commissioning
