Oct 26 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S :

* Q4 revenue 256 million euros ($278.7 million) (Reuters poll 257 million euros)

* Q4 EBIT ex-items 79 million euros (Reuters poll 78.1 million euros)

* 2016/17 organic revenue growth is expected to be 8-10 pct

* 2016/17 EBIT margin before special items is expected to be slightly above 28.2 pct achieved in 2015/16

* Proposes dividend of 0.70 euro per share for 2015/16 Source text for Eikon:

