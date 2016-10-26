Oct 26 Cadila Healthcare Ltd

* Consol sept quarter net profit 3.38 billion rupees

* Consol sept quarter total income from operations 24.04 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 3.76 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 4.75 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 23.95 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2etUZPh Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)