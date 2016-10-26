Oct 26 African Equity Empowerment Investments
Ltd :
* FY headline earnings per share increased by 39 pct from
31.06 cents to 43.13 cents
* A dividend of 12.3 mln rand was paid to shareholders on
Feb.22 2016
* FY revenue from continuing operations 752.2 mln rand
versus 672.2 mln rand year ago
* Group net asset value increased by 24 pct from 805 mln
rand to 1 bln rand for the year ended Aug.31
* Has approved and declared a gross final dividend of 3.30
cents per share for year ended Aug.31
