BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
Oct 26 Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 215.7 million rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 6.65 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 218.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 5.87 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2dIKB27 Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago