Oct 26 Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :

* 9-Month total core income 721 million Danish crowns ($105.61 million) versus 710 million crowns year ago

* 9-Month pre-tax profit 497 million crowns versus 446 million crowns year ago

* 9-Month loan losses 36 million crowns versus 44 million crowns year ago

* Expectations for core earnings for all of 2016 are to be around upper end of previously upwardly adjusted and announced range of 525 million - 600 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8269 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)