BRIEF-Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
Oct 26 NNIT A/S :
* Q3 revenue (by business area) 675 million Danish crowns ($99 million) versus 633 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 70 million crowns versus 62 million crowns year ago
* Outlook for 2016 in constant currencies is maintained with a reduced level of investment
* Revenue is forecasted to grow 5-8 percent in constant currencies in 2016
* Expected level of investments in 2016 is reduced from 6-7 percent to around 6 perecent of total revenue
Oct 26 NNIT A/S :
($1 = 6.8199 Danish crowns)
* INITIATIVE WILL RESULT IN 50,000 MORE VEHICLES BECOMING FULLY CONNECTED CARS BY EARLY 2018