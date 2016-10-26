BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
Oct 26 Indoco Remedies Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 221.3 million rupees
* Sept quarter total income from operations 2.81 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 215.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; Total income from operations was 2.56 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2eQXvwQ Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago