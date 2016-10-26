Oct 26 Ardent Leisure Group
* Provides an update on tragic event of tuesday 25 october
2016 that occurred on dreamworld thunder river rapid ride
* At time of incident park was fully compliant with all
required safety certifications
* Thunder river rapids ride had completed its annual
mechanical and structural safety engineering inspection on 29
September 2016
* As per regulations, this safety audit was conducted by a
specialist external engineering firm
* Details of this external audit will be provided to coroner
and workplace safety investigators
