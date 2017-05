Oct 26 wige MEDIA AG :

* Decides on capital increase

* Approx. 1.6 million new shares placed with institutional investors at a placement price of 2.30 euros per share

* Gross proceeds of approximately 3.7 million euros ($4.04 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)