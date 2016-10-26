Oct 26 Shanthi Gears Ltd

* Shanthi Gears Ltd - sept quarter net profit 67.3 million rupees versus profit 61.7 million rupees year ago

* Shanthi Gears Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 508.5 million rupees versus 469.2 million rupees year ago

* Shanthi gears ltd says current order book at INR 1.12 billion Source text - (bit.ly/2eKx4cS) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)