BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
Oct 26 Shanthi Gears Ltd
* Shanthi Gears Ltd - sept quarter net profit 67.3 million rupees versus profit 61.7 million rupees year ago
* Shanthi Gears Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 508.5 million rupees versus 469.2 million rupees year ago
* Shanthi gears ltd says current order book at INR 1.12 billion Source text - (bit.ly/2eKx4cS) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago