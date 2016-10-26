UPDATE 4-Saudi Arabia, Iraq agree oil output cut needs 9-month extension
* Goldman says stocks should normalise if cuts prolonged (Updates with joint Saudi-Iraqi news conference)
Oct 26 Safran :
* Safran Identity & Security announces opening of a site in Silicon Valley at the end of 2016
* Located in Redwood City, the new facility will have a specific focus on digital payment, digital identity and Internet of Things (IoT) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 General Electric Co said on Monday that the European Union's competition watchdog is investigating whether the industrial conglomerate provided misleading information during a merger review.