Oct 26 ASML Holding NV :

* Obtains regulatory approvals for acquisition of HMI

* Obtained ASML merger clearance from the Taiwanese Fair Trade Commission, the Competition Commission of Singapore and the Korean Fair Trade Commission

* The Investment Commission of Taiwan and the Committee on Foreign Investment in USA (CFIUS) have also granted the necessary approvals