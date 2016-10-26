UPDATE 4-Saudi Arabia, Iraq agree oil output cut needs 9-month extension
* Goldman says stocks should normalise if cuts prolonged (Updates with joint Saudi-Iraqi news conference)
Oct 26 MBF Group SA :
* Buys 44,573 shares in Vabun SA for 73,378 zlotys ($18,571), raising its stake in Vabun to 29.09 percent (1,352,873 shares) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9513 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Goldman says stocks should normalise if cuts prolonged (Updates with joint Saudi-Iraqi news conference)
May 22 General Electric Co said on Monday that the European Union's competition watchdog is investigating whether the industrial conglomerate provided misleading information during a merger review.