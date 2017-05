Oct 26 Is Finansal Kiralama

* Q3 net profit of 23.7 million lira ($7.69 million) versus 14.6 million lira year ago

* Q3 operating income of 112.3 million lira versus 106.3 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0839 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)