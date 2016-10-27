Oct 27 Grandvision NV :
* Says 9 month revenue grew by 6.1 pct at constant exchange
rates (Q3: 4.9 pct) to 2,495 million euros ($2.72 billion) (Q3:
825 million euros)
* Adjusted EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items)
grew by 4.3 pct at constant exchange rates (Q3: 0.2 pct) to 411
million euros in the first 9 months with reported adjusted
EBITDA growth of 2.8 pct (Q3: -1.9 pct)
* Grandvision remains confident in achieving its medium term
objectives of delivering annual revenue growth of at least 5 pct
* Grandvision remains confident in achieving high single
digit adjusted EBITDA growth at constant exchange rates
($1 = 0.9175 euros)
