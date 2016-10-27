Oct 27 Telenet Group Holding Nv
* 9-month net profit 41.6 million euros ($45.34 million)
versus 135.4 million euros year ago
* 9-month operating profit 416.3 million euros versus 420.7
million euros year ago
* Revenue of 1,799.9 million euros in 9m 2016, +32 pct YOY
* BASE integration on track with joint organization since
end-June and recent start of our mobile network upgrade
* On track to deliver on our full year 2016 outlook
* Targeting a 5-7 pct adjusted EBITDA CAGR over the
2015-2018 period
* Triple play customers at end of Sept. 1.13 million versus
1.08 million year ago
* Says ARPU per customer relationship (eur/month) stood at
53.2 versus 50.5 year ago
* Believe to be well equipped to achieve 220 million euros
of annual runrate synergies by 2020 (on BASE integration and
launch of ran upgrade program)
* Plans to invest in BASE's mobile network in order to
secure profitable growth going forward. Hence, we reconfirm
total integration costs of 300.0 million euros
