Oct 27 STMicroelectronics NV :
* Q3 net revenues of $1.80 billion, up 5.5 pct sequentially
and 1.9 pct year-over-year
* Q3 gross margin of 35.8 pct, up 190 basis points
sequentially; up 100 basis points year-over-year
* Q3 operating profit $90 million versus $91 million year
ago
* Q3 net profit attributable to parent company $71 million
versus $90 million year ago
* In q4, we anticipate at midpoint a sequential increase in
net revenues of about 3.2 pct and a gross margin of about 37.0
pct
* Expects for 2016 to improve profitability and continue to
generate solid free cash flow
* Expects Q4 2016 revenues to increase about 3.2 pct on a
sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points
* Gross margin in Q4 is expected to be about 37.0 pct plus
or minus 2.0 percentage points
