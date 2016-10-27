Oct 27 Molecular Partners AG :
* Ongoing strong financial position with 185.7 million Swiss
francs ($186.86 million) in cash and short-term time deposits as
of September 30, 2016
* Operating loss of 13.1 million francs and net loss of 14.8
million francs in first nine months of 2016
* Update on phase 2 strategy for MP0250: initiation for two
phase 2 trials planned for 2017
* 9-month 2016 net loss of 14.8 million francs (9 months
2015: net loss of 1.5 million francs)
* For full year 2016, at constant exchange rates, company
expects total expenses of around 50 million francs, of which
around 6 million francs will be non-cash effective costs for
share-based payments, ifrs pension accounting and depreciations.
* No guidance can be provided with regard to net cash flow
projections
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9938 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)