Oct 27 Novacyt SA :
* H1 consolidated group sales were 4.95 million euros ($5.40
million), representing +11 pct sales growth at constant exchange
rates (+5 pct growth on H1 2015 at actual exchange rates)
* EBITDA loss was 1.6 million euros reflecting full year
effect of 2015 commercial investment programme
* Pro forma group sales in H1 were 6.80 million euros,
representing +44 pct sales growth compared with Novacyt,
pre-primerdesign in H1 2015
* Expects some transitional impact with slower sales
expected in French market during H2 2016
* Management continue to be focused on delivering on its
objective of an accelerated EBITDA breakeven position
($1 = 0.9173 euros)
